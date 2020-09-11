Stevie Lee Dies; Jackass and American Horror Story Star Was 54

Stevie Lee has died.

The beloved Jackass and American Horror Story: Freak Show star was 54.

No details about his death have been revealed, but his passing was confirmed by the fundraiser on Go Fund Me.

The funds raised will go to his brother Jim Richardson for handling burial and funeral costs, with the goa beingl to raise $5,000.

Lee, whose full name was Stevie Lee Richardson, was also a well-known wrestler.

He began his on-camera pro wrestling career in 2002 on the pay-per-view series NWA: Total Nonstop Action.

He went on to create the Half-Pint Brawlers organization, which later became a reality series on Spike TV.

Lee appeared as himself in Jackass 3D, and also appeared Oz The Great And Powerful.

He had a small part on American Horror Story: Freak Show, appearing in one episode of the Ryan Murphy horror anthology.

“He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements,” according to the Go Fund Me page.

“Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call.”

"He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible," the intro added.

Impact Wrestling paid tribute to Lee on social media, writing the following:

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA.

We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

Fellow wrestler Frankie Kazarian mourned the loss via social media:

"RIP Stevie Lee aka Puppet the Psycho Dwarf," he wrote.

"I’ll never forget the crazy tour of the UK we shared and the fun we all had. Godspeed my friend."

May he rest in peace.

