Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki React to Final Day of Filming: 'Emotions Are Stratospheric'

Production on the fifteenth -- and final -- season of Supernatural wrapped Thursday, and the show's leading men took to social media to mark filming on the final day.

""Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone," said Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean.

"Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you," he added.

“Thank you doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever," he said to his fans.

"What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days...including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form...we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned."

As for his scene partner, Jared Padalecki also said goodbye to the series.

"Well, here goes... I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural," he shared.

"My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock."

"Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo #spnfamily," he concluded.

Meanwhile, co-star Misha Collins expressed his gratitude for the series on Twitter, writing, “#ThankYouSupernatural. You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on.”

Elsewhere, Jim Beaver (aka Bobby) confirmed that he will bea part of thee final day of shooting.

“So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years,” Beaver wrote on Twitter.

“Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time.”

"Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history," said former showrunner Sera Gamble.

"Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment. Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural."

"It's the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn't know I'd feel all these feelings," said Felicia Day.

"Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family <3."

"Sending mad love to my #Supernatural Family! I had no idea how my life would change when this audition landed in my inbox," said Alaina Huffman.

"Thank you for accepting me! Sending lots of love to the cast and crew today!"

"Congratulations #Supernatural on ending your run of 15 seasons, it was such a pleasure to play a small part in this great adventure and the friendships that ensued, love to all of my cast mates and love to the incredible fans, #SPNFamily #SPNFamilyForever," said Sebastian Roche.

"To the cast, crew, writers and all my friends drawing a magnificent 15 seasons to a close.... thank you. So much of my life is entwined in this show. Sorry I couldn’t be there to say my farewells in person, but you know I love you all. KIITA. #spnfamily," said Mark Sheppard.

Daneel Ackles, Jensen's wife, who has appeared on the series wrote the following:

You may be shooting your last day...helping to bring Supernatural across the finish line and into television history, but this is not... the End. Supernatural is a show about love, and the love that has been created within the story is eternal.

Love between brothers, love between friends, love between co-stars...love for the crew, love for the fans, and love for each other. Thank you to everyone who is a part of this community and those who continue to share their love and talents with us all.

“For there'll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don't you cry no more”

The final season of Supernatural was forced to shut down production earlier this year to due the pandemic, but the series will be back on The CW in October, and will air its final seven episodes.

