Superstore Season 6: America Ferrera to Appear in Multiple Episodes!

America Ferrera's Superstore run has been extended.

The actress, who announced her departure from the show after five seasons earlier this year, will be back for two episodes of the NBC comedy's sixth season.

TV Line reported the news.

Superstore Season 5, which was cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic, was originally supposed to include Ferrera's final appearance in the role of Amy.

If you watch Superstore online, you know the completed episodes did not feature a goodbye to the character, so this is great news for the fans.

Her departure was hinted at after she accepted a corporate gig in California, but as far as on-screen goodbyes go, there was no sense of finality.

As for what will happen during Superstore Season 6, TV Line also revealed that the pandemic will play a part in the upcoming run.

“We’re lucky enough to have America back for our first two episodes of the season,” co-showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller explained to the outlet.

“There was so much we wanted to explore with COVID and how it changes the world of Cloud 9 that we decided to focus on that in the premiere, with Amy starting her new job remotely while still trying to manage the store."

The second episode back, Superstore's 100th episode will say goodbye to Amy with a "sendoff she deserves."

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement in February.

“Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant [series creator] Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it."

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

Added Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, “America’s immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.