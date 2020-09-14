TCA Awards 2020: Watchmen Dominates With 4 Wins, Including Program of the Year

HBO's limited series Watchmen scooped up four trophies at the 2020 Television Critics Association Awards. 

The categories it dominated included Program of the Year and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Drama for Regina King. 

The series was a big success for the premium cabler, and it is poised to continue to sweep the awards circuit. 

Watchmen - Sister Night

Schitt's Creek, which recently wrapped its six-season run, also picked up some big awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. 

Have a look at the full list below. 

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

 Better Call Saul (AMC)

 The Crown (Netflix)

 Euphoria (HBO)

 The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

 Pose (FX)

 WINNER: Succession (HBO)

Leaning Roman - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

 Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

 Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

 WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

 Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

 Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

 Jeremy Strong, Succession

 Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

A What? - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

 Better Things (FX)

 Dead to Me (Netflix)

 The Good Place (NBC)

 Insecure (HBO)

 WINNER: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

 What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Moira's Wedding Look - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

 Pamela Adlon, Better Things

 Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

 Elle Fanning, The Great

 WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

 Issa Rae, Insecure

 Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Walking on Water

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

 Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

 Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

 Normal People (Hulu)

 The Plot Against America (HBO)

 Unbelievable (Netflix)

 WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

 WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

 Encore! (Disney+)

 Holey Moley (ABC)

 Making It (NBC)

 Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)

 We’re Here! (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

 Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

 Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

 WINNER: Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

 Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

 Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)

 Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

 60 Minutes (CBS)

 Frontline (PBS)

 Hillary (Hulu)

 WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)

 McMillions (HBO)

 The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

 WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

 The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

 Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

 Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

 Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

 Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Agent Laurie Blake

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

 The Great (Hulu)

 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

 Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

 WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

 Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

 Better Call Saul (AMC)

 Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

 Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

 Succession (HBO)

 Unbelievable (Netflix)

 WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

