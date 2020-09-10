The 100 Boss Defends the Biggest Death to Date

We're in mourning, The 100 fans.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 13 aired Wednesday night, and by the end, we were forced to say goodbye to Bellamy Blake all over again.

Bellamy Blake's alter ego cheated death earlier this season, but this latest twist in the tale is something that shocked us to the core.

Who would have thought that Clarke would kill her ride or die?

Jason Rothenberg, the showrunner of the hit series, took to social media after the wild episode aired, and he stands by the decision.

"For seven seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes’ souls,” Rothenberg tweeted.

“We knew Bellamy’s death had to go to the heart of what the show was all about: Survival. Who you’re willing to protect. And who you’re willing to sacrifice.”

“His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself," he continued.

"We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Clarke has been through a lot during The 100 Season 7, but killing Bellamy shortly after learning that he cheated death is something else.

To many, their friendship made the show what it is today, and these final three episodes are not going to be the same without them together.

Clarke will have to deal with her fateful decision, as well everyone who will be strongly against it.

There really is no telling where things are going to go, but we'll have to tune in to the final three episodes to find out.

