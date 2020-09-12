The 21 TV Shows We Can't Wait to See Return!

It's time for the Fall TV season to begin!

Unfortunately, this is 2020, so many of our highly anticipated season premieres have been delayed or otherwise derailed. But that doesn't mean we're not looking forward to their return.

And return they will, just not necessarily when they were expected. Here are some of the show's our TV Fanatics can't wait to see on our screens along with the dates for their expected return.

Supernatural - The CW - Returns October 8th

While most of the CW shows are slated to return January 2021, the final season of Supernatural is supposed to resume this fall.

How is the CW’s longest-running series going to finally come to an end?

We can't wait to find out!

Heck, just reading about the emotional journey Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles took through the final episodes has been incredible!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 - CBS All Access) - Returns October 15th

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 ended with the crew of the USS Discovery diving through a time rift into an unknown future in order to save all organic life in the universe from potential eradication by Control.

Given that cliffhanger, Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 promises an adventure of both exploration and survival.

With the hints that have been planted by Star Trek: Short Treks as well as a glimpse of the mechanical tentacles on the Star Trek: Picard Season 1 finale, a crossover event is not beyond impossibility.

Furthermore, since they left Ash behind in the present, we can hope for a whole season without Burnham getting all stupid with him again.

This is Us - NBC - Returns November 10th

NBC plans for This is Us to return Tuesday, Nov. 10th with a two-hour season premiere!

We need to know what happens after that epic fight between Kevin and Randall! Also, what’s going to happen between Toby and Kate?

And as for the COVID-19 pandemic, show creator Dan Fogelman says, "We've decided to attack things head-on."

So that should mean plenty more drama for the Pearson clan.

The Conners - ABC - Returns October 21st

The new tag line says it all. "Socially distant since always."

It's obvious by the new poster that the Conner family will be dealing with the pandemic in during The Conners Season 3; let's just hope they'll be wearing something safer than crocheted face masks!

Will the COVID quarantine put The Lunch Box in jeopardy?

With Dan in jeopardy of losing the house and Emilio sneaking back into the country after marrying Becky, we need to find out what happens to The Conners asap.

The Resident - FOX - TBD

They managed to pull off a relatively decent ending considering everything going on in the world.

But we have yet to see Red Rock, Cain, or Logan go down, and they're all so loathsome that we need to see it happen!

The Resident Season 3 left us on a bit of a cliffhanger with Logan making Conrad an offer, so many interesting things can come from that.

It could be a game-changer.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - The CW - Returns Early 2021

Coming off one of their best seasons yet, the expectations are high for DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

It's already been teased that the main storyline for Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 will revolve around aliens, something that the Legends have yet to dabble in outside of crossovers.

And when you think about, the Legends fighting aliens is almost as delightfully weird as their epic Beebo fight.

SEAL Team - CBS - TBD

One of our writers only recently got into this because of the lack of TV offerings and wound up binge-watching all three seasons in a few weeks.

Now, he's hooked and in need of more.

SEAL Team Season 3 was good, but it seems like there should be more action on the way for SEAL Team Season 4, and we can't wait to see it.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - NBC - TBD

If there is anything we could use a little more of in our lives right now it is the joy that Zoey's brought into our lives during its shortened freshman run.

This musical/comedy/drama was the delightful surprise that many people needed as it aired during the beginning of the pandemic.

It's become a favorite among fans and critics, so it will be interesting to see if they can continue their success in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2.

Not to mention that we're all dying to see who Zoey chooses -- Simon or Max?

The Rookie - ABC - TBD

With Officer John Nolan having been set up to look the dirty cop at the end of The Rookie Season 2 cliffhanger, we have lots of questions that need answers.

Will anyone believe Nolan is innocent?

Will Detective Armstrong get away with the double-cross?

We need season 3 ASAP!

Nancy Drew - The CW - Returns January 2021

It's embarrassing to admit that some people hate-watched Nancy Drew Season 1 before they got into it.

The good news is that by the end of the first season, people were hooked on Nancy Drew!

It features a much more coherent Riverdale, a show that people are leaving in droves.

The Walking Dead - AMC - Special Episode to air October 4th

They left us with a doozy of a cliffhanger on The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15.

Now, we're waiting until October to watch the season finale, which is set to feature the conclusion of the Whisperers arc.

With a battle on the horizon, many people will probably die.

His Dark Materials - HBO - TBD

His Dark Materials Season 2 has been announced but without a release date. The television format has been nothing but beneficial to adapting Philip Pullman's trilogy.

With an outstanding cast and excellent visual effects, the world of Lyra Belacqua and the sinister Magisterium that pursues her has been brought to life.

Season 2 promises more information on Will, a boy from our world looking for a father who came from Lyra's.

Teaming up with Lyra and her alethiometer, Will brings his own supernatural tool to the game, the subtle knife that can cut openings between worlds.

Prodigal Son - FOX - TBD

A show as bonkers as Prodigal Son had one of the best finales of the TV season. The ending managed to be relatively predictable in hindsight but still shocking and entertaining.

It left you dying (no pun intended) to know where the show goes next.

Prodigal Son really settled into itself and became an instant fan-favorite, and the cast and the characters they play hook you.

Who knew you could fall so hard for a snarky serial killer dad in a cardigan? We definitely cannot wait for its return.

A Discovery of Witches - Sundance Now - Returns Early 2021

The UK's SkyTV announced that A Discovery of Witches Season 2 will premiere in January 2021 with the premiere streaming in the US on Shudder and Sundance Now shortly after that.

Hopefully, as with A Discovery of Witches Season 1, it will then be aired on AMC and BBC America as well, fingers crossed.

We've read all of the books and are DYING to see Matthew and Diana go back in time to connect with her witchy origins and learn more serious skills.

And the romance? Bring it on, please!

The Morning Show - Apple TV - TBD

With as much as this drama did for women's rights in the workplace during the first season, we cannot wait to see what the crew has up their sleeves for the second.

Although we hate all things COVID, we have high hopes that Kerry Ehrin will make an impact with her rewrites to include it in the same way she spun her magic around #MeToo.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg after the finale. All indications from the cast and crew suggest that we're in for one hell of a ride.

Pandora - The CW - TBD

This is a bit of a hate-watch as we were betting against this sci-fi high-school take on Babylon 5 getting a second season. We frequently got dizzy watching Pandora Season 1 with all the eye-rolling.

That being said, there were multiple plot points of potentially interesting developments introduced in the final few episodes of Season 1.

And with Charisma Carpenter upgraded to series regular, we can hope for some acting gravitas to anchor this very pretty, but inconsistent, cast.

Succession - HBO - TBD

It's painful the length of time we need to wait to discover what lies ahead with the Roys.

On Succession Season 2 Episode 10, Kendall surprised everyone when he turned the tides and tossed his father under the investigatory bus.

With Roman heading the family dynasty, there is so much ahead with all the snarky drama we've come to expect from Jesse Armstrong's brilliant series.

Sex Education - Netflix - TBD

This series has proven that it can produce terrific episodes that are hilarious and resonate with its audience.

Sex Education Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger with Otis and Maeve's relationship up in the air, so we expect that will be a big storyline heading into Sex Education Season 3.

We cannot wait to see it all play out!

S.W.A.T. - CBS - TBD

We've been a bit behind the S.W.A.T. love, but we're finally on board and excited to see more.

The makeshift finale was action-packed and even had some emotional bits with the promise that S.W.A.T. had something urgent on the horizon they needed to address.

Given that S.W.A.T. has never shied away from Black lives and other emotional issues, how they address our new reality from COVID to the equal rights struggles will be very interesting.

We trust Shawn Ryan to do it all right.

Stumptown - ABC - TBD

This series had a great freshman season and had developed a pretty loyal following.

It is going to be interesting to see if the cast can maintain the infectious chemistry that they had in the first season, especially given the circumstances with COVID.

Please come back swinging!

The Bold Type - Freeform - TBD

The Bold Type Season 4 was forced to cut a couple of episodes, which was its first full season order, due to COVID.

We were left in a place that had many viewers questioning the direction of the show going forward.

We have complete faith in the writers' ability to get back on track, but we're anxious for them to remind the rest of viewers why they fell in love with The Bold Type in the first place.

Keep checking back with TV Fanatic as we update you on all of our favorite returning shows!

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.