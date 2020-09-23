The Haunting of Bly Manor Trailer Boasts Spooky Dolls and Lots of Scares

The Haunting of Hill House is over, and it's time to pass the baton on to Bly Manor.

Netflix on Wednesday dropped a full-length trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second chapter in the franchise.

“The people here… they’re born here… they die here,” we hear in the trailer.

The clip shows governess Dani Clayton (Hill House star Victoria Pedretti) assuring her orphaned wards that “your parents loved you so, so much. In a way, they’ll always be here.”

Yep, there's a lot of deadly things going on in this new house.

The series is also bring back Henry Thomas (Hugh), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke), Kate Siegel (Theo), and Catherine Parker (Poppy).

The Haunting of Bly Manor is taking a similar approach to American Horror Story this season by having lots of returning characters in new roles.

The new season will take inspiration from Henry James' horror novella, The Turn of the Screw.

That story followed two young orphans in an old country mansion, who were being cared for by a young governess.

While many thought the new season would drop around Halloween, it's coming a few weeks early.

All nine episodes will be available to stream Friday, October 9.

The success of the first season led to Netflix locking down a rich overall deal with Mike Flanagan and his longtime Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, VP of originals at Netflix at the time of the overall deal.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

As for the trailer, it succeeds in dialing up the scares for fans of the franchise.

Have a look below.

