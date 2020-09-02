The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

Pedro Pascal's adventures as The Mandalorian will resume next month.

Disney+ has announced that The Mandalorian Season 2 will hit the air Friday, October 30.

Fortunately, filming on the sophomore run concluded ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the TV industry to a halt earlier this year.

But those working on the post-production side of things managed to keep the ball rolling, to allow for a 2020 return date.

An October return was teased earlier this year by Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney.

While many thought there would be a Game of Thrones-like hiatus between seasons, The Mandalorian Season 2 was well into production ahead of the series' debut.

New additions for season 2 include Rosario Dawson, with reports claiming she is playing Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano, Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

They join The Terminator star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, Attack of the Clones star Temuera Morrison, and Justifiedstar Timothy Olyphant in an undisclosed role.

Disney+ already has The Mandalorian Season 3 in the works, with pre-production being announced earlier this year, but the streamer has yet to make a formal renewal.

The series snagged an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, and the results of that will be revealed later this month.

It has been a bonafide success for Disney+ since its launch in November.

The franchise was in jeopardy after the tepid response to The Rise of the Skywalker, so all eyes will be on The Mandalorian Season 2 to see if it can survive the dreaded sophomore slump.

Disney+ also has a bunch of Marvel TV shows on the way, including Wandavision, Loki, Hawkeye, and Falcon & the Winter Soldier.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.