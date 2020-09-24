This Is Us Moves Up Season 5 Premiere, And It's Coming Soon!

This Is Us fans are getting the Pearsons back in their lives a few weeks earlier than originally planned.

NBC announced that the beloved series would be back Tuesday, October 27, during a commercial that ran during America's Got Talent Tuesday night.

Despite the earlier premiere, NBC is still planning to air a two-hour opener, meaning that fans will get double the fun when This Is Us Season 5 hits the air.

No reason has been given for the earlier premiere, but with the series returning to production this week, it seems clear that the series will be able to shoot episodes efficiently to have them ready in time.

Little is actually known about the new season, but what we do know is that COVID-19 will very much be a part of the storyline.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall on the juggernaut, appeared on CBS' The Talk earlier this week and dropped some clues about what to expect.

A flashforward during This Is Us Season 4 confirmed that Randall and Kevin are not on speaking terms.

“It was kinda tense amongst the Pearson brothers,” Brown told The Talk.

“And it’s just like any other family. You have your ups and downs. My mom used to always say, ‘If you can deal with your family, you can deal with anybody.’ You don’t get a chance to choose them. They’re the people that you’re given and you just gotta stick it out.”

He continued, “You know in the future that these two brothers come together while they’re around their mom, and she’s sick. So hopefully, we get a chance to see how they build their way back to each other. But it’s not going to be easy.”

This Is Us Season 4 was one of the few shows unaffected by the pandemic, managing to produce all episodes.

Thankfully, besides a longer than usual hiatus in between seasons, Season 5 will be unaffected.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.