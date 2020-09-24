This Is Us Season 5: First Look!

Fresh off the announcement that This Is Us is returning to the air two weeks earlier than originally planned, comes another exciting development:

This Is Us Season 5 is officially in production!

Series creator Dan Fogelman revealed the news Thursday via Twitter with the following photo.

As for the caption?

"A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back," he wrote alongside the photo, which shows Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) and Mandy Moore (Kate) on the set of the NBC juggernaut, prepared to start work.

The series has been relatively unaffected by the pandemic, with This Is Us Season 4 finishing its episode order as planned ahead of the mass shutdown due to COVID-19.

But it meant that production on This Is Us Season 5 had to be postponed, but with the new announcement that the series will debut with a two-hour premiere Tuesday, October, This Is Us will return just over a month later than normal.

So, this is great news for fans of the show.

This Is Us Season 5 will tackle the pandemic, but there are no details on how it plans to do so.

The series tells its story over multiple timelines, so the series should be able to do it in a way that isn't too much for viewers to digest.

Fogelman previously revealed that This Is us Season 5 would be like a rebirth for the series.

“I’m very excited about, especially with where the world is right now, the uplift, and I would call it almost rebirth, that comes next season," he told People Magazine after This Is Us Season 4 concluded.

"Kind of rebirth and a lot of new beginnings, particularly for birth and rebirth would be a big thematic part of next season.”

Fans were ecstatic to learn about the show entering production, lighting up the comments section on Fogelman's tweet.

"Ooh, that's hot. We're talking a TV-14 rating, right?" asked one user.

"Welcome back. Looking forward to our weekly hour of quality distraction from day to day life," said another.

"At least you’re not using mannequins for the kiss scenes like the soap operas Grimacing faceSmiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes," said another excited fan.

