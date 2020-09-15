TV Ratings: Dancing With the Stars Soars to Highest Ratings Since 2017

Fans were vocal about not watching Dancing With the Stars without Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, but the revamp appears to have paid off.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 opened with 8.1 million total viewers, and a solid 1.3 rating in the demo across two hours.

For comparison purposes, last year's opener did the same total viewers, but with a 1.0 rating in the demo.

In fact, the 1.3 rating was the series' best since November 2017, so this is a great result, especially when you consider the backlash.

Skewing younger could probably be attributed to the series zeroing in on reality TV stars this year in Carole Baskin and Chrishell Stause.

Given the success of Tiger King and Selling Sunset, respectively, a bump in the ratings was expected.

Also, ABC has switched the series to one cycle a year, and it seems absence does makes the heart grow fonder.

All eyes will be on DWTS to see whether it can maintain these ratings in the coming weeks, or if people merely tuned in out of curiosity amid the changes.

Out of DWTS, VOMO did 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on CBS, Love Island spiked to 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. The series may not be a big hit, but at least it is consistent.

American Ninja Warrior dropped considerably in the face of stronger competition. It delivered 3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

Whose Line (1.1 million/0.2 rating) and Penn & Teller (0.95 million/0.2 rating) both surged week-to-week.

Over on FOX, an airing of Patriot Day had a paltry 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

