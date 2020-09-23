TV Ratings: Dancing With the Stars Trounces America's Got Talent

at .

Dancing With the Stars aired a special Tuesday episode this week, and while it dipped from last week's premiere, it defeated the competition in the demo. 

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Episode 2 drew 5.9 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo -- down 27 and 23 percent week-to-week. 

While this is a big drop, we need to remember last week's episode aired on Monday, so this was a decent result. 

Time 100 held on to 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating from DWTS. 

NBC's competing America's Got Talent had 5.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. 

The series has dropped to record lows this year, but given the relative decline of ratings across the board, it was not unexpected. 

Transplant Season 1 Episode 4 had a rock-solid 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. 

For an acquisition, this is decent. 

Love Island on CBS continued on a steady note with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. 

Over on FOX, Cosmos (finally!) returned to the air, but it failed to garner much traction. 

The double-episode opener did 1.6 million/0.4 rating and then 1.5 million/0.3 rating. 

FOX is already off to a weak start with its pandemic-proof fall schedule. L.A.'s Finest was so-so on Tuesday, while Filthy Rich had a sluggish debut. 

All eyes will be on The Masked Singer to see if it can revive broadcast TV tonight in its Season 4 debut. 

Dancing With the Stars

