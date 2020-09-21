WandaVision Sets Late 2020 Premiere - Watch Full Trailer

WandaVision is getting an earlier premiere at Disney+.

The first series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was originally set to debut in Spring 2021, but the streamer has now revealed the series will launch in 2020.

It's hardly surprising given that we had already been introduced to footage of the series, meaning that it was probably much further into production than the other shows when COVID-19 hit.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally set to be the first series set in the MCU to launch on Disney+ this fall, but it has now been postponed to a later date.

The latter is back in production, so we could be looking at an early 2021 premiere, so that's a positive, we guess.

Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany are reprising their roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, in the series.

Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) are both set to reprise their respective MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse) are also on board.

The project comes from Jac Shaaeffer, who is best known for writing Captain Marvel.

The series blends the style of "classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems," according to the logline.

The official trailer zeroed in on the above, and while it seems like it's going to be a confusing series, it's going to be unique.

Both Wanda and Vision are fan-favorites in the superhero franchise, so it will be fun to see how it all works out for them.

While many TV destinations are running out of content, Disney+ has some big offerings for the final months of the year.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to debut in October, and with WandaVision also coming soon, a lot of eyes will be on the streamer.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.