Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Jess and Colt split up?

The relationship was at breaking point on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 13 when it was revealed that one of them was lying.

Meanwhile, Angela started to worry about whether she was making the right decision in marrying Michael.

Who helped her with her decision?

Elsewhere, Larissa made a new friend after a wild chain of events.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.