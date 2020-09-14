Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Two Weddings

Did Andrei get revenge on Charlie?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 14, Charlie set out to ruin the wedding, and said some horrible things about Andrei.

Meanwhile, Asuelu's family arrived in Utah, and he asked Kalani to try to make things right with them.

What did Kalani's mother do when she learned how rude the family had been to her daughter?

Elsewhere, Angela's wedding day ended in disaster when she got a harrowing phone call from back home.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.