Watch Alaskan Bush People Online: Season 12 Episode 4

Did the family manage to save all of their livestock?

A cold front approached othe homestead on Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 4, and everyone rallied to create shelters.

However, the challenge was easier said than done and the siblings had to make their way to a dangerous mountain to get some lumber.

Meanwhile, Ami struggled with the bad weather, leading to a big decision from the family.

Use the video above to watch Alaskan Bush People online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.