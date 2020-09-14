Watch Alaskan Bush People Online: Season 12 Episode 4

at .

Did the family manage to save all of their livestock?

A cold front approached othe homestead on Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 4, and everyone rallied to create shelters. 

Bear Brown Talks - Alaskan Bush People

However, the challenge was easier said than done and the siblings had to make their way to a dangerous mountain to get some lumber. 

Meanwhile, Ami struggled with the bad weather, leading to a big decision from the family. 

Watch Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Alaskan Bush People online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Alaskan Bush People
  2. Alaskan Bush People Season 12
  3. Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 4
  4. Watch Alaskan Bush People Online: Season 12 Episode 4