Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 1

Did Bob find the lockbox key?

Hilarity ensued on Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 1 when the Belcher patriarch went on a mission to find a misplaced key. 

The Kids - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 1

With the fate of the business seemingly on the line, he made a wild plan that had even wilder consequences. 

Meanwhile, Tina attempted to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone could do -- but her. 

Did she get her wish in the end?

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 1 Quotes

Bob: Twenty percent off an oil change -- we're probably supposed to be getting those.
Teddy: When was the last time you got one?
Bob: Last year, or, um, maybe the year before. I mean, definitely since Louise was born.

Bob: I wanted to put the key on my key chain to be responsible, but I realized I left my keys in the car.
Louise: That way your car's just ready to go!

