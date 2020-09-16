Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 11

Did Jana get what she always wanted?

On Counting On Season 11 Episode 11, the family joined forces to do something for her that would make her happy.

Meanwhile, Jinger and Jeremy continued to get to grips with all the changes in their life as they embarked on a new chapter.

How did the rest of the family feel about where they were headed?

Use the video above to watch Counting On online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.