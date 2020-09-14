Watch Darcey & Stacey Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Georgi impress Darcey?

On Darcey & Stacey Season 1 Episode 5, the pair went on a date in New York City and found themselves questioning whether love was right for them.

Meanwhile, Darcey and Stacey planned to go to Los Angeles on a trip, but a crazy call from Mike about Stacey's twins threatened to derail the whole thing.

Elsewhere, a new business opportunity came knocking for Darcey, but where did it leave her sister?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.