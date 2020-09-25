Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 19 Episode 2

Did Kim and Kourtney make the biggest mistake of their lives?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 Episode 2, the pair hopped on a plane and headed to Paris for the Yeezy Season 8 launch.

However, they failed to take the ongoing pandemic into consideration and got a lot of heat.

Meanwhile, Kris and Corey welcomed a new puppy into their family.

But the happy experience was almost marred by Khloe and Scott's pranks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.