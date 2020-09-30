Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 21 Episode 1

Did Amy agree to Matt's offer?

On Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 1, Amy was stunned when Matt asked to buy the north side of the farm.

With a deadline looming, a decision had to be made.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori planned for a low-key Christmas as they adjusted to life with Baby Lilah.

But Matt was on hand to make sure Jackson had the full holiday experience.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.