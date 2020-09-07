Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did Tasha force Tommy to show his hand?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 1, Tasha was still on the hook for her husband's murder.

Just when it seemed like she was getting closer to freedom, a surprising development changed everything she thought she knew.

Meanwhile, Tariq realized that he needed money if he wanted to save his mother.

Did the sins of the past ruin his life?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.