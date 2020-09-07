Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 1



Did Tasha force Tommy to show his hand?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 1, Tasha was still on the hook for her husband's murder. 

Face to Face - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 1

Just when it seemed like she was getting closer to freedom, a surprising development changed everything she thought she knew. 

Meanwhile, Tariq realized that he needed money if he wanted to save his mother. 

Did the sins of the past ruin his life?




Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Carrie: You just got here. Why are you in such a hurry to leave?
Tariq: I have to help my grandmother with my baby sister. I have to help my family.

Simon: Why, Tariq, I had almost given up hope. Is your watch stopped?
Ida: Young African-Americans have a responsibility to be prompt, young man. We must subvert expectations whenever possible.
Tariq: Yes, ma'am. I apologize. I had a family emergency.
Simon: Yeah, well I guess you have thee family emergency these days, don't you? He really is remarkably resilient, wouldn't you say, Ida?

