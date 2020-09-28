Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Tariq's plan work?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 4, the son of Ghost made a dangerous decision about the drug market on the campus.

Ice Cream, Anyone? - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Monet started to wonder whether they could actually pull it off. 

Elsewhere, Lauren fought for a fellowship opportunity that could change her life. 

Tasha tried to find meaning following months of sorrow.  

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Davis: We got a problem?
Tariq: What am I paying you for? Cuz from what I heard you're playing make believe spending my money on a fake ass trial.
Davis: Okay, look. The mock trial was an experiment. Now we know not to put your mom on the stand. Ever.

Tasha: You need to go get a gun. Right now.
Tariq: Where the hell am I gonna get a gun? Anyone I could ask right now is gone. Kanan, Dre, Tommy...Dad.

