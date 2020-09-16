Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did Briana cut Luis out of her life for good?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 3, she was stunned to learn that she could have an STD after her night of passion.

Meanwhile, Kailyn was left in an upsetting position after attending a funeral in Texas after losing her grandmother and sister's mother in the same week.

However, her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, was not happy with her crossing state lines, and made it known to her.

