Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 14

How did everyone react to Clarke murdering Bellamy?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 14, a surprising twist took everyone back to where it all began: Earth.

Clarke had to make a decision about the safety of her people, but was she ready to move on?

Meanwhile, Octavia learned of her brother's demise in a devastating twist.

With all the loss she endured, did she hold Clarke accountable for her latest decision?

Use the video above to watch The 100 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.