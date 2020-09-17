Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 14

How did everyone react to Clarke murdering Bellamy?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 14, a surprising twist took everyone back to where it all began: Earth. 

Gabriel and Echo Look Around - The 100 Season 7 Episode 14

Clarke had to make a decision about the safety of her people, but was she ready to move on?

Meanwhile, Octavia learned of her brother's demise in a devastating twist. 

With all the loss she endured, did she hold Clarke accountable for her latest decision?

Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch The 100 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

