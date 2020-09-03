Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 10 Episode 18

Did Denise get revenge on the ladies?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 18, accusations were hurled at Denise as she tried to make sense of all the drama.

Lisa Rinna put her on blast for being a terrible friend after lying about her to the press.

Meanwhile, Kyle was asked about the way she had been treating her friends, and had a stunning announcement for everyone.

Elsewhere, Brandi's past was questioned after her allegations about Denise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.