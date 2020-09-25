Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Reunion 3

Did Luann take her sobriety seriously?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 24, the ladies continued to question her motives after some worrying developments.

Meanwhile, Sonja was put in the spotlight for her singing, something that made her wonder why the women wanted to be her friend.

Elsewhere, Leah had it out with Ramona over her comments about her bi-polar disorder.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.