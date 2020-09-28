We Are Who We Are Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Right Here, Right Now #3

Finding your place in the world does not just come to an end when you find the one.

We Are Who We Are Season 1 Episode 3 followed multiple characters and perspectives, and it resulted in the best episode of the series.

Fraser and Caitlin's friendship is blossoming at a quick rate, but there's an undeniable connection between them because they understand each other on a level others cannot.

The breakdown of Caitlin's relationship with Sam was inevitable, and by extension, it was obvious her group of friends was going to implode after the relationship was over.

Sam clearly recognized something was missing, and it was largely because Caitlin has been spending all of her time with Fraser.

Despite being platonic friends, Britney and Danny failed to understand why Caitlin was leaving them behind.

In essence, it was because she could be herself around Fraser, and she felt like she was putting an act on around the people who have been in her life for longer.

Some friendships are built to last for years, but it all comes down to life and circumstance. It's hard to keep any friendship burning bright years later.

It's possible that Caitlin is worried about what Sam and Britney will think of her if she ever tells them that she does not want to identify as female.

My big concern here was the way Britney was quick to label Caitlin a bitch because of the tension-filled meeting at the festival.

Caitlin was polite enough, but the simmering tension was always going to spill over, and it's just a shame it happened in such a public setting.

Danny has been jealous of Caitlin and her relationship with their father since the jump, so he was merely looking for an excuse to take out his frustration on her.

It was harrowing to see, but if we read between the lines, Danny is struggling to exist in his sister's shadow.

There was a certain look he shot at his father when he was cast to the side because his father was more concerned with disciplining Caitlin than finishing what they were doing.

Danny's comment about jumping off the bridge and everything being over was telling, and it's unfortunate that his friend didn't take it seriously.

Instead of threatening Danny to shut up about his feelings, he should have been trying to get to the root cause of what was going on.

It's unfortunate that Danny now feels like he can't be open to one of his closest friends about his mental health, but Danny doesn't want to look weak in the eyes of his peers.

If there's one character we should be worried about, it's Danny.

Richard has been neglecting his wife and son in favor of Caitlin. He's beating himself up over the way she's moving on with her life without him.

We Are Who We Are Season 1 Episode 2 zeroed in on the father-daughter dynamic, and I suspected Richard knew about Caitlin's struggle.

He referred to his daughter as a little girl, and he fully understood the profound effect it would have on her.

What Richard did was push his daughter away, and even after he lost the tug of war at the festival, all he could think about was Caitlin.

Is anyone thinking about Danny? He's suffering in silence, and his family doesn't know there's anything wrong with him.

Jenny has been a bit of a closed book since the series kicked off, but spending the day with Maggie made her realize that she's doing too much to benefit those around her.

People make sacrifices in life to keep everyone around them happy, and Jenny is giving too much and getting too little in return.

A strong bond could be forged between Jenny and Maggie. They can connect because they each have a spouse that likes to be the center of attention.

Sarah's actions throughout "Right Here, Right Now #1" were bizarre. She wanted to get a reaction out of Fraser with the comments during dinner, but the icing on the cake had to be how she said Caitlin was intriguing to her.

Despite being a lead character, Sarah has spent most of her time on the periphery, and while I don't agree with Fraser's violent outburst, I'm starting to get the feeling she's provoking him.

Sarah's job is not easy, so I can understand why she's drinking out of the office, but she would be wise to learn that she needs to nurture her relationships with the people she loves.

Maggie feels left out in the cold when Sarah says that it's tough being both a mother and a father to Fraser, but Maggie has been raising Fraser alongside her since he was born.

Sarah is taking credit for a lot, but refusing to acknowledge that Fraser has two parents.

The dance with Jonathan was also a bit much. He's her assistant, and she took him to a public setting to dance, and they seemed very close during it.

It raises many questions, and with Sarah being the face of the base, people will start talking before long.

The base has not had the best few years, and if Sarah is out to cause problems, her name will be dragged through the mud.

That's all I got, We Are Who We Are fans.

What did you think of the layers being pulled back on other characters? Is Danny becoming your favorite? What do you think Sarah's motives were during this installment?

Hit the comments below.

We Are Who We Are airs Mondays at 10/9c on HBO.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.