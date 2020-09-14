Younger Season 7 Set to Conclude TV Land Series

The end is nigh for TV Land's Younger.

Despite the cable network not officially announcing the upcoming seventh season as the last for the dramedy, series creator Darren Star says that he is planning it as the end.

“We are unofficially planning [Season 7] as a final season,” Star told TVLine exclusively while promoting the forthcoming Emily in Paris.

Younger Season 6 concluded in September 2019, and shooting for the seventh was set to commence earlier this year.

Like many TV series, it was brought to a halt because of COVID-19, but the creator told the outlet that the series is set to return to production in the coming weeks.

TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor have announced plans to integrate the pandemic into their next seasons.

That will be tougher for younger, with episodes written before the pandemic, and with the season set to pick up in the aftermath of previous plots.

"But I do think we’re looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses,” he explained.

If you're looking for more Younger, the previously announced spinoff with Hilary Duff's Kelsey Peters is officially in development.

If you watch Younger online, you know Kelsey has been an integral part of the series since its debut, so spinning her off into her own show should be fun.

If you're missing Younger, then you'll be happy to know that Emily in Paris includes Star's signature wit, and premieres in October 2 on Netflix.

For Younger fans, assuming the show does return to production in the coming weeks, it should be ready for an early 2021 premiere.

Lots of TV shows have been returning to production of late with strict safety protocols.

Younger’s sixth season debuted last June and recorded its highest-rated season premiere ever in the key P25-54 and W25-54 demos.

It was also up 23 percent among total viewers, with 1.3 million tuning in to the season six premiere.

The series remains the top sitcom in cable for the third year in a row among W25-54 and W18-49.

