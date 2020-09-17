Your Honor Trailer: Bryan Cranston Goes Against the Mob in Showtime Limited Series

Bryan Cranston's TV return has a trailer.

Showtime has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming miniseries Your Honor.

The series, which comes from Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife) will debut on the premium cabler in December.

Your Honor is a legal thriller set in New Orleans.

Cranston is attached to lead the cast as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run.

The horrifying event leads to “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” according to the official logline.

“Peter, Michelle, and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion, and moral complexity,” Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Entertainment, said in a statement when the show got the green light.

“And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead.”

The cast of the ensemble also includes Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name, Shirley), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Mick, The Night Of), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Da 5 Bloods, Atlanta), and Hope Davis (Love Life, Wayward Pines).

Cranston is best-known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle, but this new role is a different direction for him.

The trailer shows off some of the pivotal scenes, and while it's easy to draw comparisons to Apple TV+ drama Defending Jacob, there is enough to set the two shows apart.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.