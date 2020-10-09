9-1-1, The Resident, and More FOX Shows Set 2021 Returns - Watch Promo

FOX is bringing back at least four of its most popular shows in January.

The network has dropped a promo that teases returns for 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Prodigal Son, and The Resident.

What's more, the network is pairing 9-1-1 and its offshoot on Mondays, which makes sense when you consider how late both shows are premiering.

NBC has found success by airing its One Chicago universe on the same night, so the network will be looking to see whether it will result in improved ratings.

The good news is that it will make scheduling easier when it comes to crossovers.

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 will be the first season without co-lead Liv Tyler, who exited due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, but her character's storyline was wrapped up well on the freshman finale.

Filling the void is Suits alum Gina Torres, who has landed a series regular role. Tyler could return down the line, but given that the actress lives in London, it will all depend on how the pandemic shakes out.

Prodigal Son is moving to Tuesdays in January out of The Resident.

Both shows had fairly similar ratings last season, so it will be exciting to see if viewers follow Prodigal Son to Tuesdays.

FOX, unlike some of the other broadcast nets opted to move the bulk of its returning shows to 2021 in the face of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut several of its shows short.

Still, it's good to know that the broadcast networks are slowly returning to normal. ABC, CBS, and NBC have set return dates for many of their scripted and unscripted offerings, ensuring there will be original content on the way.

What are your thoughts on the shows returning in January?

Watch the promo below.

