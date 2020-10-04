90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 17 Review: Tell All Part Two

There is no happily ever after.

At least, that's what 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 17 suggested.

A five-hour tell-all should have been bursting at the seams with drama, but the episode fell flat in many aspects.

Some of the questions Shaun asked were absurd and didn't provide the drama we expected or that we deserved for investing so much time in the series.

Still, there is a fair amount to unpack, so let's get to it.

Colt, Deb, and Vanessa vs. Jess and Larissa

Vanessa's arrival was obviously going to cause problems, largely because Jess blamed her for the breakdown of her relationship with Colt.

Vanessa's part in both of Colt's relationships is a bit bizarre.

I can understand connecting over failed marriages because it was clear they leaned on each other for support. There is nothing wrong with that, but Colt sleeping with Vanessa while he was in a relationship with Jess was horrible. I'm not buying his apologies, and thankfully, neither is Jess.

Colt is comparing every single woman to Vanessa because he loves her, but she knows too much of what he's done to Larissa and Jess to even consider a relationship.

Maybe that's why Deb likes Vanessa so much because she knows Colt will not be leaving the home any time soon if they keep things platonic.

The name calling was ridiculous, and I wish the women could have been more mature in the way they handled it. It felt like a complete pile-on of Vanessa when Colt should have been feeling the brunt of the rage.

The only positive to come out of this is that Jess has moved on and is happy with someone else, while Colt is single and spending most of his time on Only Fans.

Tammy Threatens to Fight the Entire Cast

Tammy had an opportunity to apologize for her actions, but she opted to go after the entire cast. She's driven by sending money to her family back in Samoa and is not living her life.

Instead, she's dragging people who refuse to send money, and it does not make for good TV. The only good thing about her appearance on this installment was that everyone talked back to her, while Angela went for the jugular.

Angela is scary when she's angry, and Tammy has made an enemy in her, so it will be fun if they ever meet up for that fight.

Angela was a voice of reason in many aspects, and I clapped when she said something about Asuelu being a kid. His actions are horrible, and it looks like Kalani is raising him.

He can't handle being put in the hot seat and leaving the home and blocking Kalani's number while filming the reunion highlighted how immature he really is.

He could have taken feedback and adapted, but instead, the same old Asuelu came out to play. You know the relationship is doomed when your partner's entire family wants it to be over.

Kalani has been hurting for far too long and deserves happiness.

Angela's Baby Plans Revealed

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know that part of the agreement to allow Michael to marry Angela was that they would have to find some way to have a baby.

Angela's age makes it difficult for her to get pregnant, so it was inevitable they would have to explore other options.

The issue in all of this is the way Michael lied to Angela to get her down the aisle, and that explains why she felt so blindsided by the way the conversation went.

Angela has been open and honest about not rolling over for any man, and the sooner Michael's family understands that, the better.

In Nigerian culture, males dominate the relationship, and Angela has been vocal about that not being the case in her marriage.

Aunt Lydia may have good intentions, but she needs to understand that Angela wants to have an equal amount of control.

Angela wants the baby to come from one of her daughter's eggs, and that will allow it to have some of her traits. It seems more like Angela's concern is that the baby is all Michael and some other woman.

Syngin and Tania Have Considered Divorce

The demise of Syngin and Tania's relationship appears to be looming, and it's not surprising. They fail to communicate well, and if their body language is any indication, they're over.

It's easy for them to say they are considering a divorce, but will they actually go through with it? They want to work on the relationship, but Syngin said they would have split up if they were not married, essentially.

That's a big statement and confirms they need to end things, find someone else, and be happy.

As a whole, the important scenes could have been tacked on to the first week of the Tell-All because this was simply too much filler.

The show needs to learn that quality over quantity is the best measure of success.

What did you think of all the fights? Were you surprised Angela went after Tammy? Hit the comments below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? concludes Monday at 8/7c.

