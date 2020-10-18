90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16 Review: The Consequences of Truth

What do we have to do to protect Bini and Yazan at all costs?

Almost all of the couples are heading in the direction of heartbreak, but neither of them stands a chance. And that was made abundantly clear by the end of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16.

On the positive side, Kenny and Armando's departure went smoothly.

Jenny and Sumit were M.I.A, and the most buzzworthy couple of the season, Jihoon and Deavan, didn't have much happening during the installment either.

The two of them moved into a new apartment that was far more acceptable to Deavan than the previous one. They also bought a dog, and they were playing the happy family.

It's hard to do anything other than cringe since we not only know they aren't together anymore, but their separation is knock-down, drag-out UGLY.

So when Deavan thought that since they had settled down for 2.43 seconds that it was time for an American-style wedding in Korea, the side-eye was strong. Good luck with that, Deavan. Someone must've violated a superstition or something, since if this thing even happened, it sure as heck was for naught.

The cringe carried over to Tim and Melyza, who are the equivalent of watching paint dry by now.

The thing about this pairing is when they aren't putting us to sleep or serving as an intermediate break to scroll through your phone, you don't feel bad for either of them.

They should not be together; point blank period.

But Melyza finally shared with Tim that she was seeing other people during their separation, but everything she told Tim depended on his reaction.

Melyza spoke out of both sides of her mouth. When speaking to the cameras in her confessional, she said she felt terrible for the effect the news would and did have on Tim. But when Tim responded in any way she didn't like, then she played with his feelings.

Melyza is channeling her inner Ross Geller with her "we were on a break" argument, but when she speaks about their separation or "break-up," it doesn't sound as if they ever discussed ending their relationship.

Sure, after Tim's infidelity, you can understand where a break was possible, but it sounds like Melyza took for granted that Tim knew they broke up without an actual conversation taking place, and that's weird.

It almost makes the relationship or multiple relationships in a weird territory of being infidelity as well as retaliatory. Melyza is very defensive and cagey when she talks about all of this, and then when she broke the news, she didn't want to tell Tim any of the details.

She then flipped it back on him to ask if he was seeing anyone when they were apart, and she flipped out about him flirting with a co-worker despite having a full-blown consistent sexual relationship with another person.

The time Tim spends trying to earn back her trust, which is a fruitless mission, and she spends attempting to make him suffer could be used on literally anything else. And so can their screentime for that matter.

As per usual, Kenny and Armando brought all the feels.

Armando and Kenny sitting down with little Hannah and telling her about their engagement was one of the best scenes of the installment. Kids are so pure-hearted and accepting. Hannah didn't bat an eye over the idea of having two dads, and she was thrilled with it. When she hugged Kenny, it got dusty in the room.

I can't be the only one who feels as though we've been waiting for these two to move into their new place with Hannah forever. They're milking this storyline for all that it's worth.

I'm happy that Armando spoke with his mother and shared with him that she would've appreciated a head's up that he got engaged before he broke the news to everyone else.

She's right about that. She deserved to hear that from Armando privately before she was thrust in the spotlight and forced to react alongside aunts and cousins.

But his mother did confirm his suspicions when she reacted poorly to the idea of him having a full-blown wedding. By telling him that he should go to the courts for the paperwork and do it quietly, she's saying she doesn't want him making a spectacle of himself, and by extension, their family.

It's the exact thing someone who hasn't fully accepted it would say. Why shouldn't Armando and Kenny's wedding day be like anyone else's?

Despite that, I'm still of the mind that they aren't terrible people, they just need time to adjust, and I have faith that they will.

You could feel the sadness as everyone exchanged hugs and tears and said goodbye. They've pretty much raised Hannah. It's heartbreaking for the entire family that Hannah and Armando are moving hours away.

Armando's mother and sister do trust that Kenny will take care of Armando and especially Hannah. He's raised three daughters of his own, and that seemed to bring some reassurance to them.

And while Kenny was surprised that Armando's mother reciprocated the hug, I wasn't. It was sweet to see.

Armando Sr showed up to say goodbye too, and it was such a relief to Armando that his father didn't avoid him and refuse to say goodbye.

The two of them have some things to work through, and hopefully, Armando Sr can accept his son for who he is and for who he loves sooner rather than later.

But it felt as though they left on decent terms, and Armando didn't have so much weight bearing down on him.

Bini has the weight of the world on his shoulders, and it's disheartening.

Ariela's emergency C-Section was scary for all involved, and she spazzed out so much in the O.R., they had to put her completely under to deliver her baby.

On the one hand, it was a terrifying experience, and it was reasonable or her to be upset and anxious in a foreign hospital where she doesn't speak the language delivering her baby. She could've died.

On the other hand, Ariela is so dramatic all of the time that the one time it's warranted, it was still irritating. It was a brief moment when the baby didn't cry, but he's healthy.

He's precious, and he looks just like his mother. But already, there are issues with Ariela and Bini not able to agree about anything regarding their son.

Is it just me, or does it feel as though Ari is already treating the baby as if it's solely hers and always wants her way for everything?

The baby doesn't have a name because of their inability to agree upon one, but Ariela insists his name be Aviel, and something tells me she's going to get her way.

Ari always gets her way. Why? Because Bini is in a sucky position where he feels compelled to appease her.

In his mind, if he doesn't, she could leave and take their son with her, and he'll have a repeat of what happened to his ex-wife and kid.

Bini doesn't have equal footing in this relationship, and he knows it. It's unhealthy to live in limbo, not knowing when the rug will be pulled from beneath his feet.

Bini can't push her on a name that he would prefer. He has to bend over backward to find acceptable baby gear to meet Ari's standards.

Because of their different religions, the likelihood of baptism for their child is slim despite the urging of Bini's family.

Unless Bini manages to come to America, the writing is on the wall. The odds are too stacked against Bini and Ari for them to work, and it'll be devastating because of the child involved.

Yazan is in a tough spot too. Brittany is in Chicago NOT getting divorced, feeding her family one side of the story, and she's lying and misleading the man she claims to love about her marital status.

Yazan's friend Mohammad is right. It doesn't feel as though Brittany genuinely loves Yazan and ever planned on marrying him. It DOES feel like she's leading him on for amusement.

For as much as Brittany's accused Yazan of trying to change her, her intentions of changing and "corrupting" him are clear.

Brittany is in Chicago with her family doing whatever and ignoring his calls while Yazan's entire life has fallen apart. His father forbade the marriage, and when Yazan refused to comply, his father kicked him out and fired him too.

Yazan has been couch-surfing and eventually found an apartment. He also had to find work, and things are fraught with his family, particularly his parents.

All of this is because of Brittany, but according to Yazan, she doesn't seem to care. Mohammad is a good friend, as he calmly listened to Yazan and offered advice.

He also told it to Yazan straight. Yazan has paid for Brittany to come and stay in Jordan every time. He speaks of nothing but love for her, but what is he getting out of this?

Brittany is evasive and non-committal to viewers, so it must be apparent to everyone else too.

It's Brittany's choice as to if she's willing and capable of embracing the cultural and religious expectations of Yazan's family. If she can't do it at all, she needs to be honest about that and end it.

Regardless of if she respects their beliefs or not, it's absurd to drag this out. Sh*t or get off the pot because she is stringing Yazan along.

By now, he has upended his entire life and strained things with his family, and for what? Is he any closer to getting married to Brittany? Does she even want to be with him or love him?

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics. Do you think Yazan and Bini got the short end of the stick? Are you happy Armando's father bid him a farewell?

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics. Do you think Yazan and Bini got the short end of the stick? Are you happy Armando's father bid him a farewell?

