A Discovery of Witches Season 2: First Trailer and Premiere Date!

It's almost time to return to the wonderful world of A Discovery of Witches.

Fans attending the virtual New York Comic-Con panel for the series over the weekend were treated to a trailer for the second season, as well as a premiere date.

New episodes will launch in the U.K. Friday, January 8, 2021.

They will be made available Stateside the next day, on Saturday, January 9, on both Sundance Now and Shudder.

The series was also simulcast on both AMC and BBC America, but it's unclear whether the second season will be afforded the same luxury.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches stars Emmy® nominated actor Matthew Goode (The Crown, Downton Abbey), Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge), Alex Kingston (ER, Doctor Who), Valarie Pettiford (Being Mary Jane) and Owen Teale (Game of Thrones).

Filmed in the UK at Wolf Studios Wales and on location in Oxford, A Discovery of Witches is a contemporary love story that begins against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, in a world where small numbers of witches, vampires and daemons live and work, unseen amongst humans, hiding in plain sight.

Teresa Palmer is the brilliant historian Diana Bishop, a reluctant witch denying her heritage.

The discovery of a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library throws her into the heart of a dangerous mystery – and into the path of the enigmatic vampire and geneticist, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), who hides a dark family secret.

As Diana and Matthew embark on a journey to understand the secrets of the ancient manuscript, their relationship develops, and events threaten to unravel the fragile peace that has long existed between witches, vampires, daemons, and humans.

A Discovery of Witches Season 1 was a TV Fanatic favorite, so we will be covering every episode of the second -- and third -- seasons.

Yes, the series is such a hit that the third season is well into production.

Have a look at the NYCC panel below, which also includes the trailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.