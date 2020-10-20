A Million Little Things Season 3 Teaser: Grab Your Tissues, Millionaires!

Grab your tissues, Millionaires.

The wait is almost over for the new season of the hit ABC drama, but since we've been on our best behavior, ABC released the very first look at the third season.

And yes, it's about Eddie.

At the end of A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19, Eddie was on the phone with Katherine. Eddie walked away from the bar after almost succumbing to his addiction. Before that moment, he spent time digging into traumatic events from his past.

Eddie was telling Katherine how much he loved her when a car ran into him.

It's a cliffhanger that rocked the fandom, and since, we've been clamoring to know if Eddie survived the accident and what he'll be life if he does.

In the clip, we relive the accident, and we see a worried Katherine frantically yelling Eddie's name, as the man in question lies on the pavement with his broken phone inches away from him.

A stranger rushes to his side, and you can hear sirens in the background.

Katherine calls Gary sobbing into the phone and telling him that there has been an accident, and we seen a montage of these friends, who are more like family, gathered at the hospital, presumably coping with the news.

It often feels as though this group of friends can't win for losing, and they sure as hell spend way too much time in hospitals.

We see hugs, a somber Rome as he gets the news, and he and Regina standing in the hospital chapel.

And for those Gary and Maggie 'shippers, fret not. The teaser, well, teases us with Gary telling her that he can't lose another friend while hugging her.

Don't quote us, but it looks like a scene from season two they squeezed in there to give us something to talk about since Maggie and Gary's relationship has shifted.

Maggie is bound for England, and it's hard to say if she'll be gone by the time she gets the news about Eddie or not.

And Gary, while he's made amends with Maggie, he seems to be happy with his blossoming relationship with Darcy.

We know Darcy is sticking around for a bit since AMLT bumped Floriana Lima to series regular for season three.

As Katherine's best friend, Darcy could be essential, supporting Katherine amid whatever happens to Eddie.

Finally, Katherine and Eddie are on the best terms after fighting to save their marriage, overcoming infidelity, a demanding job, and a child outside of their marriage.

It's upsetting that this could rock them so much, and Eddie's life hangs in the balance just as he has gotten it back on track.

Meanwhile, Rome and Regina are still reeling from losing out on the baby they were expecting. Rome has also lost his mother, so the idea of another death would be too much to bear.

And of course, after a rough year of battling their grief in the aftermath of Jon, losing another member of their family could destroy them all.

The season premiere of A Million Little Things airs Thursday, November 19, at 10/9c on ABC.

Check out the teaser below, then hit the comments with your reactions!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.