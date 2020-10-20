Away Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Away will not be taking flight at Netflix again.

The streamer has canceled the Hilary Swank-led space drama after a single season, Deadline reports.

The series seemed to be a popular option for the streaming, regularly appearing in its top 10 in the U.S.

It also spent several weeks in the top 10 Nielsen streaming viewership rankings, so the decision to end the series is a bit of a shocker.

Then again, Netflix also canceled a top 10 series in Teenage Bounty Hunters, so the lines between hits and misses for the streamer continue to blur.

The series followed the first crewed expedition to Mars, the Mars Joint Initiative.

It features an international crew: a Chinese chemist, a world-leading British botanist with no previous experience in space, a Russian cosmonaut with the most experience in space, an Indian medical officer who is second in command, and American commander Emma Green. Emma's husband trained as an astronaut along with her, and might have commanded the mission but for a medical condition.

The three-year mission launches from the Moon; however, several crew members do not trust Emma's ability to command because of her response to a crisis situation at the very beginning of the mission.

The streamer describes as being "about hope, humanity and how ultimately, we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things."

The cast also included Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, and Talitha Bateman.

Away is the latest in a long line of cancellations from Netflix. In recent months, the streamer has un-renewed hits such as GLOW, The Society, and I Am Not Okay With This.

It has also canceled the aforementioned Teenage Bounty Hunters,as well as The Dark Crystal and Altered Carbon.

