Bethenny Frankel Turns Up the Heat on Tyra Banks and DWTS Over Real Housewives Ban

Bethenny Frankel is not impressed with Tyra Banks.

Frankel, of The Real Housewives of New York fame, took to social media this week to criticize Banks for allegedly wanting to ban Real Housewives stars from appearing on Dancing With the Stars.

Bethenny Frankel hit out at the host after a report from OK! Magazine claimed that Banks, “made it clear that she didn’t want any more ‘Housewives’ in her ballroom… Tyra has never been a fan of the ‘Housewives,’ but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

Burn, right?

Frankel took to Twitter after the article went public, writing the following.

"Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

"Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I ❤️ has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

Frankel later explained why she deleted the tweet.

“I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS," she wrote, adding:

"If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny.”

Dancing With the Stars has featured a lot of Real Housewives during its time on the air, including Lisa Vanderump, Erika Girardi, and NeNe Leakes.

Given that both DWTS and the various iterations of The Real Housewives target the same demographics, it seems weird to exclude them from the show.

Banks joined DWTS this fall as host and executive producer, but it has not been an easy road for her.

She took over from longtime host Tom Bergeron, and while the ratings have been good, fans have been vocal about wanting Bergeron back.

There was also much critcism earlier this month when Tyra was given the wrong information at an elimination and was forced to call people she said were safe back to duke it out on the dancefloor.

