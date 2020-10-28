Big Brother Renewed for Season 23 at CBS - Will Julie Chen Moonves Return as Host?

Big Brother is not being evicted by CBS.

The Eye network has renewed the summer reality hit for its 23rd season to be broadcast in summer 2021, meaning the show is planning to go back to its usualy schedule in 2021.

The renewal is not entirely unexpected: the series has been promoting its casting process throughout recent episodes, and directing people to the official website to apply.

Julie Chen Moonves will return as host.

The most recent season, Big Brother: All-Stars kicked off later than usual and with an all-star cast.

The two-hour live season finale event airs tonight (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Since its premiere on CBS in the summer of 2000, the series continues to be one of television’s top-rated summer series in young demographics.

Summer-to-date, the Wednesday and Thursday episodes are tops in key demos among all broadcasts.

On digital platforms, the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds are up double-digit percentage points over last season in both total streams and time spent. Across social, season-to-date, the show is experiencing a +75% increase in linear social interactions compared to last season (episode 1 through episode 36) (according to Nielsen Social).

“At BIG BROTHER, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” said Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment.

“It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

While the series is set to conclude its season tonight, there have been rumblings of late that a celebrity edition could be in the works.

Given that CBS may still have some holes to plug in its schedule over the next few months, it could finally happen.

The celebrity iteration last aired in February.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.