Big Sky Trailer: Katheryn Winnick, Ryan Phillippe, and Kylie Bunbury Embark on a Deadly Hunt

The hunt for the missing girls is not going to be easy.

ABC on Tuesday dropped the full-length trailer for its upcoming series from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies).

Big Sky is a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season.

It focuses on private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The series is set to debut Tuesday, November 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

It stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarskim and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

It is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.

After watching the trailer, Twin Peaks springs to mind, and I don't know whether that's good or bad.

Shows like Big Sky rarely work on broadcast, but the cast alone is enough to make me tune in.

Winnick is coming off a six-season run on Vikings, so this is a different type of role for her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.