Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 Review: Copa-Bob-bana

Sometimes it's nice to stick to the oldies.

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 was a classic Bob's Burgers episode that gave us scenes where Bob talked to inanimate objects, Linda sang, Teddy was oblivious, and the kids schemed behind their parents' backs.

Even though this nightclub themed episode shared many qualities with past ones, the storylines were still unique and the laughs were as frequent as ever.

As an added plus, many favorite recurring characters returned, making every hardcore Bob's Burgers fan squeal with joy.

If it's not broke, why fix it?

This saying can be applied to multiple Bob's Burgers episodes, but the writers chose to mix it up a bit on the first two episodes of Bob's Burgers Season 11.

Mr. Fischoeder: Don't blab like you do.

Bob: Wait, what do you mean, like I do?

Mr. Fischoeder: Loose lips, wide hips.

Bob: Hm.

Mr. Fischoeder: Large nips, I assume.

Bob: Uh, I-I mean, yeah.

They were good episodes in their own right, but it feels good to get back to normal and, thankfully, it was with an episode that had everything you would ever want on a Bob's Burgers episode.

From the epic -- and sometimes violent -- sibling rivalry between the Fischoeders to Linda peeing in a closet, Copa-Bob-bana was a delight.

The Fischoeders have a relationship like no other, with Mr. Fischoeder treating Felix like the annoying brat that he is by always looking down on him -- figuratively and literally.

So, it was no surprise that Mr. Fischoeder was only humoring Felix with the new nightclub, but that didn't make it any less hilarious when Felix got drunk and almost flooded the place with sewage out of spite.

It's a strange dynamic, as they seemingly make up as if they weren't just trying to strangle one another, but that's siblings for you.

The two of them are definitely a highlight of the show, and it's always a pleasure when we get to see them again with new storylines and a new thing to fight about.

While the Fischoeder Brothers were arguing over the state of the nightclub, Bob was -- of course -- admiring its pretty kitchen and talking to the oven and the stove.

Bob had pretty much fallen in love with the kitchen that was more advanced than his own, but unfortunately, nice things don't usually last for him.

Move over Humpty Bogart and Ingrid Birdman, here comes Bob and Linda! Linda

Maybe one day he'll get to run the restaurant of his dreams with a beautiful kitchen and a dining room that is always full, but that would probably take away from his character and make him less relatable.

Bob's appreciation for kitchenware and everything food related has always been admirable and a bit familiar in terms of having dreams and a passion.

Even though the voices he does for the various amount of inanimate objects he talks to is a bit strange, they always give us a good laugh.

Linda -- hilariously dubbed "Lady Burger" by Mr. Fischoeder -- also tried to express one of her most fervent passions but couldn't because of the disastrous brothers.

So maybe we didn't get to see Linda perform her duet with Mr. Fischoeder, but an episode with Linda singing even a little bit will always be a good one.

Bob: Uh, I-I don't think so.

Mr. Fischoeder: We'll give you a month's rent for free.

Bob: Okay, I'll do it.

Linda: A month's rent in one night is more than we make in a month!

It is a shame that we didn't get to see the epic duet on the actual episode instead of just on the end credits, but that didn't mean that Linda didn't get her moment.

Fortunately for us, and maybe unfortunately for Linda, one of the biggest laughs that this episode produced was through her peeing in the closet.

It's so classic Linda that it's unfair to the other funny moments on the episode. But we are not complaining one bit.

While shenanigans ensued at the nightclub, the Belcher kids were causing shenanigans of their own with a makeshift pool in the basement of the restaurant.

Okay, so how badly do you want to know what it's like to swim through a bunch of soggy buns?

Just typing that out made me cringe because it sounds so awful, and yet, Tina, Gene, and Louise made it sound like the best fun any one person could have.

Teddy: Should we ask your mom and dad first?

Louise: No, no, no, no, no. We can't. Because it's for them. It's a present for their, um, anniversary, and that's, oh wow, that's tomorrow.

Teddy: Their anniversary's not tomorrow.

Louise: Oh yeah, I know. But the anniversary of the day that they first went swimming together is.

Gene: Their swim-iversary!

Like most things on this show, the soggy buns were a happy accident after the kids' secret pool party resulted in the tank leaking.

The party itself was proving to be a dud, even with Tina's new stripey bathing suit. But now, it will be all the school is talking about thanks to Gene's quick thinking with the buns. Maybe they'll even gain some popularity from it.

There were returning guest stars galore with the Fischoeders, Mickey, Chloe, and it was everything and more.

One of the many things that Bob's Burgers excels at is its recurring characters that randomly pop up from time-to-time, there is not one dud that comes to mind.

Tina: Huh. This plate's still dirty. Even for us.

Bob: Yeah, our dishwasher doesn't work that well. And it leaks. And it's old.

Gene: Look who's talking.

And now with a lot of people not working thanks to COVID-19, why can't the show get Bill Hader back for an episode?

Mickey has come a long way from the bank robber he once was, and it's always a joy to see him featured on a new episode to get an update as to how he is doing.

And Chloe is a character that we don't see often, but when we do it's very entertaining thanks to Louise's aversion towards her.

What did you think Bob's Burgers Fanatics?

Were you happy that the writers served us a classic episode? Which recurring character were you most excited to see back?

And is anyone going to try swimming in a pool of soggy buns?

Let me know in the comments and do not forget that you can watch Bob's Burgers online right here via TV Fanatic!

Bob's Burgers airs Sundays at 9/8c on FOX.

