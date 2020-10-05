Busy Philipps Cast in Peacock Comedy Girls5eva

Busy Philipps is set to star in Girls5eva, the upcoming Peacock comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino.

The beloved actress joins the previously announced cast including Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee and Broadway actress Sara Bareilles, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She is set to play Summer, the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group.

She is described as a “Real Housewives” reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.

"When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot," reads the logline for the series.

"They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?"

Philipps is a New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer, podcast host, and previous late-night talk show host of Busy Tonight.

Philipps is well-known for her comedy acting, and was also a part of the cast of the romantic comedy, I Feel Pretty, opposite Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams.

She also appeared in Joel Edgerton’s thriller The Gift, alongside Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall.

On the TV front, Philipps was last seen in Vice Principals, a comedy series from the creators Danny McBride and Jody Hill.

Her other television credits include, Cougar Town, Freaks and Geeks, and Dawson’s Creek.

Philipps is represented by Carrie Byalick at B. Company, ICM and attorney Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for Girls5Eva.

Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), Jeff Richmond, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), and Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) will also serve as executive producers.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.