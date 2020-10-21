CBS Sets Premiere Dates for SEAL Team, Bull, and More!

CBS announced today more of its scripted roster will return in November.

Four dramas and one comedy span time periods on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, helping to bring the network close to a full fall schedule.

The returning shows include the #2 drama FBI and #1 new series FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Monday’s #1 entertainment program Bull on Nov. 16; fan favorite SEAL Team on Wednesday, Nov. 25; and the #2 new comedy The Unicorn on Thursday, Nov. 12.

When Will SEAL Team Return

These programs join the previously announced upcoming season premieres of NCIS, Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and S.W.A.T., as well as 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, and The Amazing Race, which have already debuted.

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON 

8:30-9:00 PM B POSITIVE 

Bonnie Relaxing in a Chair - Mom Season 7 Episode 1

9:00-9:30 PM MOM 

9:30-10:00 PM THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

Emily Wants Answers - All Rise Season 1 Episode 5

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (5th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

Commanding Presence - NCIS Season 17 Episode 19

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

Floater Found - NCIS Season 17 Episode 18

It's nice to have some shows back, right?

The broadcast networks are slowly returning to normal schedules, with ABC and NBC already lining up some scripted returns for the coming weeks. 

The CW and FOX are largely keeping their returning shows to 2021, but at least fans with shows on some of the other networks have some returning favorites. 

bull 207

Many shows have returned to production with strict COVID-19 protocols in place to maintain safety and prevent the spread of the virus. 

Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, Evil, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. are still awaiting return dates. 

What are your thoughts on these premiere dates?

Hit the comments below. 

