CBS Sets Premiere Dates for SEAL Team, Bull, and More!

CBS announced today more of its scripted roster will return in November.

Four dramas and one comedy span time periods on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, helping to bring the network close to a full fall schedule.

The returning shows include the #2 drama FBI and #1 new series FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Monday’s #1 entertainment program Bull on Nov. 16; fan favorite SEAL Team on Wednesday, Nov. 25; and the #2 new comedy The Unicorn on Thursday, Nov. 12.

These programs join the previously announced upcoming season premieres of NCIS, Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and S.W.A.T., as well as 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, and The Amazing Race, which have already debuted.

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM B POSITIVE

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (5th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

It's nice to have some shows back, right?

The broadcast networks are slowly returning to normal schedules, with ABC and NBC already lining up some scripted returns for the coming weeks.

The CW and FOX are largely keeping their returning shows to 2021, but at least fans with shows on some of the other networks have some returning favorites.

Many shows have returned to production with strict COVID-19 protocols in place to maintain safety and prevent the spread of the virus.

Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, Evil, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. are still awaiting return dates.

