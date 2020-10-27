CBS Slashes Episode Orders! Who Takes a Hit?

CBS may be returning to originals in the coming weeks, but many of its shows will be doing so with fewer episodes this season.

Filming TV shows comes with some bigger considerations nowadays with the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we live.

As a result, CBS has trimmed the episode orders for some of its most popular series ahead of their highly-anticipated returns.

Deadline is reporting that NCIS: Los Angeles and The Neighborhood are both set to produce 18 episodes for the 2020-21 TV season.

Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and SEAL Team, meanwhile, will produce 16 episodes each.

The jury is still out on Mom, Young Sheldon, All Rise, and S.W.A.T., which will likely see some changes to their episode orders.

The Unicorn, meanwhile, will span 13 episodes, which was planned from the beginning, so fans will be getting the planned episode orders for the sophomore comedy.

Deadline notes that this could become the norm across the broadcast networks because of budgetary reasons, as well as the length of production required to complete episodes.

black-ish and Last Man Standing are both picked up for 21 episodes this season.

Whether they will be able to produce that amount of episodes will be revealed in due course.

Alas, here are the confirmed premiere dates from CBS.

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM B POSITIVE

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (5th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.