CBS Slashes Episode Orders! Who Takes a Hit?

CBS may be returning to originals in the coming weeks, but many of its shows will be doing so with fewer episodes this season. 

Filming TV shows comes with some bigger considerations nowadays with the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we live. 

As a result, CBS has trimmed the episode orders for some of its most popular series ahead of their highly-anticipated returns. 

NCIS Blue Bloods

Deadline is reporting that NCIS: Los Angeles and The Neighborhood are both set to produce 18 episodes for the 2020-21 TV season. 

Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and SEAL Team, meanwhile, will produce 16 episodes each. 

The jury is still out on Mom, Young Sheldon, All Rise, and S.W.A.T., which will likely see some changes to their episode orders. 

Ben Contemplates - The Unicorn Season 1 Episode 2

The Unicorn, meanwhile, will span 13 episodes, which was planned from the beginning, so fans will be getting the planned episode orders for the sophomore comedy. 

Deadline notes that this could become the norm across the broadcast networks because of budgetary reasons, as well as the length of production required to complete episodes. 

black-ish and Last Man Standing are both picked up for 21 episodes this season. 

Vanessa and Jen - Last Man Standing Season 7 Episode 5

Whether they will be able to produce that amount of episodes will be revealed in due course. 

Alas, here are the confirmed premiere dates from CBS. 

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON 

8:30-9:00 PM B POSITIVE 

Bonnie Relaxing in a Chair - Mom Season 7 Episode 1

9:00-9:30 PM MOM 

9:30-10:00 PM THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

Emily Wants Answers - All Rise Season 1 Episode 5

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (5th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

Commanding Presence - NCIS Season 17 Episode 19

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

Floater Found - NCIS Season 17 Episode 18

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below. 

