Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Condemns 'Bulls–t' Accusations Following Criticism of Reboot

The feud between the original stars of Charmed and a star from The CW's reboot is continuing to heat up.

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell on the original series, took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to tweets from Charmed 2.0 star Sarah Jeffery.

Let's recap what happened before the Combs responded.

Combs and her former co-starRose McGowan took questions from fans in a live video earlier this month. One of the questions from fans was about how the OG series had been removed from Netflix.

Combs said that "when you search for [the show on Netflix], they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people."

McGowan added that the reboot "sucks."

“I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it,” McGowan said to a laughing Combs, later adding: “I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

Jeffery took both women to task when she shared a clip of the video in question.

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss," Jeffery wrote in her first tweet, adding:

"But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

"I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all."

As for what Combs had to say in response, she tweeted the following:

“That’s some [bulls–t]. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey.”

“There’s more important things happening in the world,” Combs wrote in a another tweet. “Carry on.”

Combs previously spoke out about the series being rebooted in 2018.

"Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work," she said at the time.

"Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."

What do you think of the latest comments?

