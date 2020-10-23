Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Boss Teases 'Extremely Wicked' News After Cancellation

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is teasing an exciting announcement to come for the soon-to-conclude Netflix series.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Instagram earlier this week to wish Chance Perdomo, who portrays Ambrose on the series, a happy birthday.

"Happy October birthday to [Chance Perdomo]! I LOVE this picture of him and [Kiernan Shipka] from our first day of shooting!"

Aguirre-Sacasa added, "You're such a light, Chance, I'm so happy you're in my life and in the world! P.S. Is Chance's birthday a good enough reason to tease that some extremely wicked #SabrinaNetflix news is coming very, very soon??"

The announcement is very likely to be a premiere date for the final batch of episodes, but there's a glimmer of hope it could be something more.

Netflix officially swung the axe on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina earlier this year, confirming that it would wrap up after its fourth part.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," Aguirre-Sacasa said at the time of the cancellation.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.

In September, Aguirre-Sacasa teased a possible continuation in a post that said goodbye to the the Spellman house.

"We still have Part Four, waiting for you, with the Eldritch terrors. And after that... Well, come closer and I’ll tell you a secret..."

OK, but what does this mean?

We have no clue, but at least we'll have some clarity soon.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Richard Coyle as Faustus Blackwood, and Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.