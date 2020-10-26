Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Final Season Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Sabrina Spellman's chilling reign will come to a close Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Netflix announced the premiere date for the fourth and final part of the beloved drama on Monday morning after weeks of speculation.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft," reads the official synopsis from Netflix.

"Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale."

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things," it continues.

"As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Netflix swung the ax on CAOS earlier this year, much to the surprise of the show's rabid fans.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," Aguirre-Sacasa said at the time of the cancellation.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

The cast of part four includes Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

News of a premiere date has been expected for a while now, especially with Halloween slowly creeping up on us.

Fans have just eight episodes remaining, but Aguirre-Sacasa has been open about wanting to continue the series in some capacity.

Have a look at the official teaser below.

