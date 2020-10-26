Christian Serratos Transforms into Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series Trailer

This is Christian Serratos like you've never seen her before.

Netflix on Monday dropped the full-length trailer for its two-season limited series, Selena: The Series.

Serratos, best known for starring as Rosita on The Walking Dead, debuts as the late Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla in the first footage of the freshman season.

Quintanilla was a huge star, but her life was tragically cut short when she was murdered by fan club president Yolanda Saldivar in 1995.

The series is a biographical coming-of-age story based on the life of Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," reads the official logline.

"The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame."

From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (This is U) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead).

The rest of the cast includes Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) as A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s oldest brother, Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) as Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, Noemi Gonzalez (The Young and the Restless) as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, Seidy Lopez (Training Day) as Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother, and Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena.

Have a look at the full trailer below, and stream the series when it makes its Netflix debut on December 4.

