Darcey & Stacey Renewed for Season 2 After Record-Breaking Freshman Run

The Silva twins are just getting started.

TLC has ordered a second season of Darcey & Stacey following the news that the series wrapped up as cable’s highest-rated freshman series to date in 2020.

The new series, which concluded its 10-week run on October 18, averaged a 2.11 rating with W25-54 and a 1.43 rating with P25-54, making TLC the #1 cable network on Sunday nights, and averaged 2.5M P2+ viewers per episode making TLC the #1 cable network on Sunday nights with Total P2+ Viewers and key P/W25-54 and W18-49/18-34 demos.

The latest entry in the franchise also ranked #1 in its 10-11p time period in cable with Total P2+ Viewers and key P/W25-54 and W18-49/18-34 demos.

“We never could have predicted how timely this new series would be in 2020,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC.

“We saw the Silvas tackle quarantine like the rest of us, while also nurturing their love lives despite the troubles of the world, ending in a wedding and an engagement! We’re excited that audiences have flocked as Darcey & Stacey shared more of their lives and loves with us, and we can’t wait to share what happens in season two!”

Darcey & Stacey is the most recent hit to come out of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

The franchise has helped TLC to rank as the #1 ad-supported cable network in Primetime among women 2020 to date.

The series premiere trended nationally on Twitter and during the season the series ranked among TV’s top ten most social shows every Sunday night.

The twins were recently nominated for a People's Choice Award in the Reality TV Star of 2020 category.

If you watch Darcey & Stacey online, you know it chronicled their lives as they attempted to find love, but they were forced to go into quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stacey married Florian, while Darcey got engaged to Georgi, but the drama seems to follow the twins around, so Darcey & Stacey Season 2 should be filled with crazy twists.

