Days of Our Lives Production Halted After Positive COVID-19 Test

Production on Days of Our Lives is taking a brief pause.

Deadline reports that the cast and crew of the long-running daytime drama were told via email that production had been shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The memo to staff states that production should be able to resume October 26.

The good news for fans is that episode air dates will not be affected by the delay, but it will mean episodes are being delivered to the network later.

It means that should the delay be extended or another shutdown after restarting occurs, the air dates could be delayed as a result.

Days of Our Lives, like many other productions, has put strict production safety protocols in place to make sure every member of the staff is safe from the virus.

The member of staff who tested positive is isolating and contact tracing has been carried out to make sure they will also be self isolating for a period of two weeks.

Production areas will also go through a rigorous deep clean to make sure it is a safe space for all involved.

The NBC soap was previously shut down in March due to the pandemic, but the series had enough episoes to keep it on the air until October, unlike other soaps which exhausted episodes quickly.

Days of Our Lives returned to production on its latest batch of episodes September 1.

The production restart was later than the other soaps, but we need to remember that Days had a wealth of episodes banked.

The series was back in production for almost six weeks before being shuttered due to COVID-19, but the other soaps were not as lucky.

The Bold and the Beautiful shut down again just one day after resuming production in June because of testing issues.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.