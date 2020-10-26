Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 10-26-20: Salem Turns Violent

Guns. Kidnappings. Attempted murders.

Usually, Days of Our Lives has a spooky Halloween fantasy episode featuring Dr. Rolf, but nothing like this.

On Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-26-20, a record number of people wield guns or otherwise force others to do what they want. Read on for the details.

According to the spoiler video, Clyde pretends to be from the electric company to get into Allie and Nicole's place and steal baby Henry, Kate confronts someone with a gun, Rolf threatens Kayla with a needle, and Ben grabs a guard at gunpoint so he can get to Vincent.

And that's only half the clips!

Interspersed with all this violence are scenes of Ciara's memorial.

Jennifer (now played by Cady McClain) tells a grieving Doug and Julie that Hope isn't coming to the funeral, and the Pub is set up with Ciara's photo so that family and friends can remember her.

Hope had to be written out somehow, so it makes sense that she leaves it to her best friend and cousin to tell everyone that she left town.

It's ironic that Jennifer is played by a new actress during these scenes, which also begs the question of why they can't just recast Hope despite Kristian Alfonso's close association with the character.

Melissa Reeves is just as closely associated with Jennifer, after all.

In any case, it would be nice if Hope's exit does the legendary character justice, but I'm not holding my breath for that one.

Not happy with the video? We also have 10 spoiler photos below. Check them out, and let us know what you think!

Clyde tricks Allie into letting him into her apartment.

If Clyde were going to don a disguise, pretending to be an electrician during a blackout is probably the best idea.

Still, though, Allie needs to develop some street smarts, quick. When there's a citywide power outage, usually technicians have no need to enter people's homes.

And why does every baby in Salem get stolen? It happens so much that the doctors should provide GPS-equipped identification bracelets when the baby leaves the hospital (or maybe even before!)

Rolf accosts Kayla at gunpoint!

Rolf has a bone to pick with Kayla since she interfered with his evil experiments and kicked him out of the hospital lab.

But the last thing we need is for Kayla to go missing from the hospital while stepson Tripp is under suspicion for rape, she's made it clear she believes he's guilty, and he has a history of violent behavior toward her.

Also, whatever Rolf is doing to her in the spoiler video had better be a Halloween dream sequence.

We don't need any more weird supernatural Stefano stories, thanks. The Stevano one was bad enough.

Orpheus and John face off.

I guess John isn't as weak and decrepit as Orpheus thinks.

Not a big surprise, as all of these Orpheus stories go the same way. Orpheus always kidnaps Marlena, John always comes to the rescue, and there's a big face-off that John usually wins.

The only question here is whether John's aneurysm-induced anger management problem will come into play. Even if it does, it won't be the first time he shoots Orpheus at the end of one of these stories, though.

Kate runs into Clyde and realizes he's kidnapped Henry.

This photo cracks me up, though from the spoiler video it looks like these two will do more than point at each other.

Kate has a gun and isn't afraid to use it, and we all know there's nothing she won't do to protect her great-grandson.

Will this land Clyde in a body bag, at least temporarily, or will he land in the hospital infirmary?

Or is the gun clip a misdirection, meaning that Clyde walks away unscathed from this thing while Kate shoots at someone else?

Marlena delivers Evan to Orpheus.

I'm not sure why Marlena is doing Orpheus' business, especially since this is scheduled to happen AFTER the big John/Orpheus confrontation.

I have no need to ever see Evan again, nor do I know why he's gone back to using his fake name instead of the one Orpheus gave him at birth: Christian Maddox.

Whatever the plan is here, let's hope it's over with soon.

Chad becomes suspicious of Gwen.

It's about time!

Gwen's lies and manipulations are incredibly obvious, and when Rolf disappeared while she was the only one in the room, that should have sealed her fate.

Instead, Chad and Abigail -- who is supposed to be an investigative reporter! -- totally bought Gwen's bogus story just like they bought all her previous obvious falsehoods.

But since Chad is suspicious, I wouldn't be surprised if Abigail thinks he's being paranoid and it drives a wedge between them. We can't have both of them using their brains at once, can we?

Clyde tries to talk Ben out of his plans for Vincent.

Didn't we do this already?

Clyde's speech was emotional and persuasive, and redeemed his character somewhat. But there's no need to do it all over again.

And for those who have lost count, this is the third spoiler photo to feature gun violence, and the fourth to make reference to violent crime.

Nearly half the week's shows appear to be dedicated to violence! Does anyone want to see all that?

Jennifer and Jack find a stunning letter from Hope.

Since Kristian Alfonso didn't film exit scenes, Hope's departure had to be explained somehow. A letter is probably the best way to do it. It's better than the "by the way, he's gone" exit that JJ got in February 2020.

Still, though, it sounds like Hope is going to get the same treatment Bo did when Peter Reckell left. Bo was supposedly traveling the world in search of Stefano... even at times when Stefano was in Salem!

That particular non-exit was disrespectful to an iconic character and left Bo's loved ones in limbo. And when Bo finally returned, he died of a brain tumor weeks later.

Let's hope they do something better for Hope than that.

Claire seeks out Ben on the day of Ciara's memorial.

Hopefully, Ben isn't busy killing Vincent.

Either way, everything seems to be set up for Claire and Ben to fall hard for each other, only for a very-much-alive Ciara to return to Salem.

Maybe Claire will be the one to talk Ben out of his violent plan. After all, she knows both violence and the grief of losing Ciara.

Back from court, Kristen reveals her fate to Lani.

Kristen and Lani finally get another scene together!

Let's hope that Kristen isn't off to jail for the rest of her life.

Let's also hope that Lani ignores Eli's advice and asks Kristen about Rolf.

Either way, this scene is sure to be filled with unacknowledged sexual tension as the "best friends" put each other before their husbands, hold hands, and tell each other how much they love one another.

